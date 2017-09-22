 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: Niko Is

by Alana Campbell (WMFE)
Play Audio

Niko Is. Photo: Matthew Peddie WMFE.

Niko Is was born in Rio de Janeiro, and arriving in the United States as a child, he was drawn to the rhythms and rhymes of American Hip Hop.

On his latest recordings though, the South American influence comes to the fore.

Niko said he thinks his rap career chose him.

“It kind of just took over my life, and I didn’t have a chose,” he said.

Niko said he was in Brazil recently to record, and while there he wanted to incorporate local musicians in his work.

“If a chef is going to go there he is going to get amerced in the culture and pick his own fruits and vegetables there and mix those ingredients to make something local,” he said.

“I was blessed to meet a lot of incredible musicians there.”

Niko said he usually brings fruit to live shows to hand them out to the listeners.

“Who doesn’t want to be given an orange at a live show, you know?”

Niko Is will be playing live in Orlando at BackBooth on Sunday, November 24th.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP