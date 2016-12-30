Intersection: New Year’s Resolutions

The new year is right around the corner and for some people that means a whole new set of goals. New Year’s resolutions can be easy to make, but sometimes they’re hard to keep.

After you clear away the balloons, streamers and empty champagne bottles, you may be thinking about the changes you want to make for 2017. Maybe it’s a new hobby, learning a new language, spending more time with your family (if you haven’t had enough of them this holiday season), perhaps a new exercise regimen.

How successful have your New Year’s resolutions been in past years? How have you been able to stick to those goals? Do you even use the New Year as a marker for resolutions, or have you found there are better times of year to set a new goal and stick to it?

90.7’s Matthew Peddie was joined in the studio by Kendra Davies, life coach with Stellar Life Coaching, and Ali Sheridan, a personal trainer with the Gym Lab in Orlando. Also, AJ Marsden, an assistant professor of psychology at Beacon College in Florida, joined by phone.