Intesection Podcast


Intersection: New Year’s Resolutions; Orlando’s Year In Sports; EM & Billy Wright

by (WMFE)

The new year is right around the corner- and for some people that means a whole new set of goals.

New Year’s resolutions can be easy to make… but sometimes they’re hard to keep. As we say goodbye to 2016 and ring in the new year- we want to hear your new year’s resolutions- we’re taking your calls.

We’ll be joined by some experts too- a life coach, a psychologist and a personal trainer. We’ll talk about how to set goals, how to stick to them, and the science behind why some resolutions don’t last.

Then we ask Associated Press sports reporter Terrance Harris to take us through the sporting highlights from 2016, and look ahead to next year. Could 2017 be the year the Magic make the playoffs?

And looking back at Central Florida’s music scene in 2016, we’ll have an encore performance from a EM and Billy Wright, who performed on Intersection for a live audience back in May.


