Intersection: Negroni’s Trio

Negroni’s Trio was nominated for three Latin Grammy awards, they perform at festivals around the world and they have a new album out: New Era, which was recorded in Puerto Rico.

Drummer Nomar Negroni joined Intersection to talk about the album which includes new takes on classic jazz standards.

His father, pianist Jose Negroni, and bassist Josh Allen are the other two members of the trio.

Negroni said being able to grow up with a father who’s a musician was a blessing.

“I’ve been hanging out with my dad ever since I can remember going to his shows, being in recording studios,” he said.

“Being able to be a part of that since you’re a kid with your dad, it’s very special.”

Negroni said his father writes most of the arrangements on their albums.

“I think it’s a good combination between writing and being specific and then starting improvising and adding whatever we think is going to work out,” Negroni said.

Negroni’s Trio performs tonight at the Timucua White House in Orlando.