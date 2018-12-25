 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Mo’Mo Browne

by (WMFE)
Ben Browne and Mariah Lynn are Mo'Mo Browne. Photo: Matthew Peddie. WMFE

Mo’Mo Browne are Maria Lynn on vocals and Ben Browne on guitar. You’ll hear them playing at venues around Orlando-  original songs and covers.

Ben Browne says they got their start as a duo after meeting at Orlando Brewing- where he was playing a solo set.

Mo’Mo Browne perform a selection of Christmas tunes- including ‘You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch’,  and an original Christmas song:  ‘X-mas Album.’

This interview first aired on Intersection in December 2015


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

