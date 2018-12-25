Intersection: Mo’Mo Browne

Mo’Mo Browne are Maria Lynn on vocals and Ben Browne on guitar. You’ll hear them playing at venues around Orlando- original songs and covers.

Ben Browne says they got their start as a duo after meeting at Orlando Brewing- where he was playing a solo set.

Mo’Mo Browne perform a selection of Christmas tunes- including ‘You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch’, and an original Christmas song: ‘X-mas Album.’

This interview first aired on Intersection in December 2015