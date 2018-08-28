Intersection: Millennium Fellows Work Towards Sustainable Goals
Fifteen students from Rollins College have been picked for the Millennium Fellowship. It’s a leadership program that aims to let students advance United Nations sustainability goals on campus.
Rollins College Provost, Dr. Susan Singer and Fellowship student Christina Fuleihan join Intersection to explain what sustainability means to them and how the fellowship works.
Education reporting on 90.7 News is supported by Helios Education Foundation
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity