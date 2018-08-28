 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Millennium Fellows Work Towards Sustainable Goals

Susan Singer (l) and Christina Fuleihan. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Fifteen students from Rollins College have been picked for the Millennium Fellowship.  It’s a leadership program that aims to let students advance United Nations sustainability goals on campus.

Rollins College Provost, Dr. Susan Singer and Fellowship student Christina Fuleihan  join Intersection to explain what sustainability means to them and how the fellowship works. 

