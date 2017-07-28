Intersection: Midwives, Florida Day Trips & Singer Songwriter Chase Shellee

Since opening her women’s clinic in west Orlando, Jennie Joseph has seen premature birth rates and infant mortality rates plummet. Her secret – making sure women receive care whether they have health insurance or not and taking care of them holistically. How one woman is saving lives in some of Orlando’s most underinsured zip codes.

And one great thing about living in central Florida is that there’s a day-trip adventure in any direction. From scalloping on secluded beaches to drifting along a natural spring. So if you’re looking for someplace new to explore, stay tuned. We’re getting behind the wheel with Channel 13’s Scott Faise to see where the road takes.

And meet Orlando singer songwriter Chase Shallee who beat an illness and turned her recovery into a work of art.