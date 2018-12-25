Intersection: Michael Dippy On Helping The Homeless Get IDs; Red Huber On Photography; Christmas Music From Mo’Mo Browne

A driver’s license or state ID is essential for things like cashing a paycheck, housing and jobs, even getting a library card. But if you’re homeless, getting that ID, and the documents you need to establish your identity can be incredibly difficult.

On this episode of Intersection, we revisit a conversation we first aired in 2016, with IDignity Orlando executive director Michael Dippy.

Back in 2008, Dippy took on the challenge of helping the homeless get IDs. He explains what he’s learned since he starting his non-profit IDignity, and how he wants to grow the organization.

Red Huber retired from the Sentinel in September, after more than forty years as a visual journalist with the newspaper. He tells Intersection about the images that stand out from the thousands he’s taken over the years, and the importance of connecting with the community and telling stories that need to be told.

And- music from Orlando duo Momo Browne. They tackle the holiday classic “You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch,” and serenade us with an original Christmas tune.