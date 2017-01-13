 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intesection Podcast


Intersection: Mental Health, MLK’s Florida Legacy, And Rapper E-Turn

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

After the deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale International Airport- there are questions about the mental health of the shooter, PTSD, and guns. So how often is there a rush to judgement after an event like a mass shooting, and what do these high profile events do to the perception of mental health?

We’re joined by mental health experts to talk us through the issues. We’ll also talk about how this could play out in the legislature.

Then, Tinker Field, the site of the historic baseball stadium in Orlando, is where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered a speech in 1964. But in the shadow of Camping World Stadium, how to preserve the legacy of this moment in Civil Rights history? And what does civil rights in Central Florida look like today?

And Orlando rapper E-Turn performs some original tunes and talks about how she channels her Persian roots through hip hop.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP