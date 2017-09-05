 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Mental Health In Florida, Free Speech On Social Media & Orlando’s Vietnamese Community

by (WMFE)

The declaration of a public health emergency over Florida’s opioid addiction crisis opened up $27 million in federal funding. But mental health providers are also trying to figure out how to deal with millions of dollars of cuts in other areas including receiving centers that provide help for people experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

Assistant sociology professor Ken Storey lost his job at the University of Tampa after his tweet about Hurricane Harvey sparked a social media maelstrom. We’ll hear from an expert in first amendment law about the implications for free speech on campus and beyond when a twitter comment can cost someone their job.

And WUCF is highlighting Orlando’s Vietnamese community as it gets ready to air a Ken Burns documentary about the Vietnam War. Orlando’s Ricky Ly stops by with former Miss Vietnam Florida Anh Do to talk about how the next generation of Vietnamese Americans keeps in touch with its roots in the Sunshine State.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

