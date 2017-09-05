Intersection: Mental Health In Florida, Free Speech On Social Media & Orlando’s Vietnamese Community

The declaration of a public health emergency over Florida’s opioid addiction crisis opened up $27 million in federal funding. But mental health providers are also trying to figure out how to deal with millions of dollars of cuts in other areas including receiving centers that provide help for people experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

Assistant sociology professor Ken Storey lost his job at the University of Tampa after his tweet about Hurricane Harvey sparked a social media maelstrom. We’ll hear from an expert in first amendment law about the implications for free speech on campus and beyond when a twitter comment can cost someone their job.

And WUCF is highlighting Orlando’s Vietnamese community as it gets ready to air a Ken Burns documentary about the Vietnam War. Orlando’s Ricky Ly stops by with former Miss Vietnam Florida Anh Do to talk about how the next generation of Vietnamese Americans keeps in touch with its roots in the Sunshine State.