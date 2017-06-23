Intersection: Medical Marijuana; John Morgan & The Florida Democratic Party; TEDx Orlando

The clock is running out for the Florida Department of Health to figure out the rules on medical marijuana use.

Lawmakers approved a bill in special session to implement the constitutional amendment, and the deadline for those rules is July 3rd.

On today’s program we talk about the road ahead for medical marijuana- what it means for patients and growers in the Sunshine state. Joining the program: 90.7 health reporter Abe Aboraya, lobbyist Louis Rotundo and Pahandle resident Felicia Duncan, whose 7 year old daughter takes medical marijuana to help control seizures.

Attorney John Morgan isn’t happy with the decision the legislature took on medical marijuana. He says he’ll sue. Political commentators Dick Batchelor and Frank Torres weight in on Morgan’s stance on medical marijuana, turmoil in the Florida democratic party, and more.

And TEDx Orlando returns after a year off. Ron Ben Zeev and Melissa Koch join us to outline the themes for this weekend’s conference- growth, conflict, identity and the power of ideas.