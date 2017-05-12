 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health


Intersection: Medical Marijuana, Doctors & Patients

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Image: medical marijuana, cpr.org

A plan to roll out medical marijuana in Florida went up in smoke last week when lawmakers couldn’t agree on how to do it.

That’s after 71 per cent of voters approved a constitutional amendment last November to increase access to medical marijuana for patients with certain illnesses. Sticking points for the legislature: how many growers to allow, whether to tax the drug and whether to implement diversity requirements for nursery staff.

It’s now up to the Florida Department of Health to figure out how the rules for medical marijuana use… unless lawmakers come back for a special session.

In the meantime, what are doctors and patients going to do?

Joining us for more is Rob Holl, whose daughter Megan has Dravet syndrome and suffers from seizures. A couple years ago Holl signed her up for low THC medical marijuana under the so-called Charlotte’s Web bill.

We’re also joined by Dr. Raphael Bones, who’s an internal medicine specialist at Prixus Medical in Orlando. 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP