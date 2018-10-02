 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Me Too & The Mid Term Elections; Orlando Magic Fandom; Historic Eatonville

The Senate judicial committee hearings for Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh galvanized voters on both sides of the aisle.

USF distinguished professor emerita and political scientist Susan MacManus tells Intersection the hearings are going to spike turnout in November. 

Then- the Orlando Magic’s embarking on its 30th season.  It’s been a roller coaster ride for fans over the last three decades. Now they’re hoping for a change in fortunes.

We talk to basketball trainer and Magic fan Irwin Hudson, who’s been following the Magic for 27 years, about his hopes for a new coach for this new season. 

And Eatonville is one of the oldest black towns in the United States. We revisit a conversation with N Y Nathiri and Everett Fly about the internal strengths that have allowed Eatonville to survive where other black towns did not.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

