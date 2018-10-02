Intersection: Me Too & The Mid Term Elections; Orlando Magic Fandom; Historic Eatonville

The Senate judicial committee hearings for Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh galvanized voters on both sides of the aisle.

USF distinguished professor emerita and political scientist Susan MacManus tells Intersection the hearings are going to spike turnout in November.

Then- the Orlando Magic’s embarking on its 30th season. It’s been a roller coaster ride for fans over the last three decades. Now they’re hoping for a change in fortunes.

We talk to basketball trainer and Magic fan Irwin Hudson, who’s been following the Magic for 27 years, about his hopes for a new coach for this new season.

And Eatonville is one of the oldest black towns in the United States. We revisit a conversation with N Y Nathiri and Everett Fly about the internal strengths that have allowed Eatonville to survive where other black towns did not.