Intersection: MCO’s Multi-Modal Future; Hope CommUnity Center Summer Camps; Journalists Covering Trauma

On a recent day in June, parking hit capacity at all three garages at Orlando International Airport, including the garage at the airport’s brand new South terminal.

The new terminal, where airlines will begin service in 2021, is designed to include rail access. But just how soon will trains roll into the airport?

On this episode of Intersection, we tour of the new terminal with the airport’s head of communications Carolyn Fennell, and take a closer look at the airport’s future as a multi-modal transport hub for Central Florida, in a conversation with Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Phil Brown.

A summer camp run by the Hope CommUnity Center aims to help ease the burden on low income and immigrant families in Apopka. Alex Saunders and Yoseline Rodriguez join Intersection to explain what the Kids Camp offers to kids and their parents.

And as more cities across the US face the trauma of mass shootings, newsrooms, reporters and editors are grappling with the unique challenge of covering these events and their aftermath. We talk to Silvia Foster-Frau of the San Antonio Express-News and Naseem Miller of the Orlando Sentinel about the Journalists Covering Trauma Facebook group they set up to offer practical and emotional support to fellow reporters.