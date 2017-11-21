 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Margaritaville, Hazing & Senior Golfing

by (WMFE)

Customers who put money down on a new senior living development in Daytona Beach say it was like lining up for concert tickets.

The Jimmy Buffett themed Latitude Margaritaville may be tapping into a particular segment of the over 55 population… but there are plenty other communities aimed at seniors too, many offering the kinds of amenities you might find on a cruise ship. Today on Intersection: A look at communities built for seniors.

Then, a spate of fatalities is shining a harsh light on fraternity activities. John Hechinger, the author of True Gentlemen, the Broken Pledge of America’s Fraternities, explains how universities are trying to clamp down on hazing, and the influence these organizations have on college life.

And the golfer who’s still competing more than six decades after he first swung a golf club.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

