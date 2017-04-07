Intersection: Manatees, Edible Education & The Sh-Booms

The US Fish and Wildlife Service has downlisted the West Indian Manatee from endangered to Threatened.

The Fish and Wildlife Service says the reclassification reflects an increase in population and improvements in habitat for the manatees. But conservation groups say it’s a backward step. They’re worried about the impact on the manatee. On today’s program we’ll take a look at the mix of manatees and boaters in Florida.

Then, Brad Jones used to be a firefighter. Now he’s switched gears and he’s teaching kids how to grow food in a 1500 square foot garden in Orlando. We visit the Edible Education Experience in College Park.

And after turning heads with their NPR tiny desk video, the ShBooms are about to embark on a US tour. The six piece band brings its brand of garage soul to WMFE.