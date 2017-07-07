Intersection: Malo Kingsley

Malo Kingsley got his first saxophone when he was 11. Now in his early 20’s, the young jazz musician joins Intersection to perform a couple standards and talk about his musical journey.

Kingsley says he owes his love of music to his mother, who sang in a church choir.

“My mother always made sure I was involved in music in the church,” says Kingsley.

“I didn’t have a choice but to be at Saturday choir practice.”

Kingsley says he started playing drums when he was five years old.

“My earliest memory with an instrument is me playing the drums. The drummer had me on his lap in the choir practice. He was holding my hands inside his hands so I could hold the sticks,” says Kingsley.

“He was flying, and I’m almost lifting out of the chair trying to play the drums.”

Kingsley studied at Brooklyn High School of the Arts, which is where he picked up the saxophone. He says playing the sax helped him deal with the loss of his mother.

“She passed away on a Monday, and on a Friday they gave me an instrument and I never put it down.”

Kingsley performs Autumn Leaves and My Funny Valentine on Intersection.

This interview first aired on Intersection in February 2017.