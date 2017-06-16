 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Making Art Accessible At The Gallery At Avalon Island

by (WMFE)
Pat Greene at the bar of the Gallery at Avalon Island in Orlando. "I want this to be a smart space, but not an uptight smart space," says Greene. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Pat Greene directs the Gallery at Avalon Island in Orlando. For the last four years he’s been bringing diverse artists, musicians, and films to the gallery, with new exhibits and performances each month.

One Monday a month, the gallery hosts the ‘In-between Series’.

“It’s usually something a little more experimental, something that might not be in a club.” ” says Greene.

Musicians play in the gallery which faces onto the street.

“People will walk off the street,” says Greene.

“A lot of times they’ll just stare in the windows and they won’t come in, but a lot of times they will come in. It’s definitely like, ‘what is going on in here’, you know?”

The gallery also hosts artists talks one Saturday a month with donuts and coffee.

“The idea is that it’s very conversational. I want people to really be able to engage,” says Greene.

Greene says he wants the gallery to be a community space.

“But I don’t want it to be a dumbed-down community space. I want it to be a smart space, but not an uptight smart space.”

 


