Intersection: Maitland Art And History Center Writer In Residence Danny Powell

Danny Powell keeps alive the spirit of the artist’s colony at the Maitland Art and History Center. Powell is the center’s first writer in residence. We visited his studio where he explained how his work is influenced by this place steeped in artistic history.

J. Andre Smith founded the artists colony in Maitland in 1937. It’s a fantastic architectural oasis just steps away from the rumbling traffic of 17-92. Giant oak trees draped with Spanish moss loom over the Mayan themed courtyard. There’s a nook where Smith took tea with Central Florida author Zora Neale Hurston.

Writer in residence Danny Powell is working on a series of short stories inspired by photographs he picks up in antique stores. His project’s called “Fo(u)nd memories.”