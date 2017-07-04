 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: Lightning Research

by (WMFE)
Photo by Donna B. Cooper, via Flickr

Summer time is thunderstorm time. Florida is the lightning capital of the country, and according to the National Weather Service, more people are killed by lightning in Florida than any other state.

Researchers at the Florida Institute of Technology are in an ideal spot to study lightning, but as Amitabh Nag explains sometimes they’ll give nature a hand. 

“There is a facility we can use to shoot rockets into thunderstorms and trigger lightning artificially,” says Nag, an assistant professor of physics and space science at Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne.

“It’s a very fascinating experience and a very powerful one. Of course there is a lot of safety that goes into an operation like this. No one should attempt that at home, it’s absolutely fatal if one does,” he says.

Nag’s research could help the space industry and it could help improve safety.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

