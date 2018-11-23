Intersection: Lessons From The Recount; Talking Turkey; 45th Space Wing Ramps Up Rocket Launches

Florida’s mid-term election is finally over. The closely watched recounts in the race for Senate, governor and agriculture commissioner ended last Sunday and the results certified Tuesday.

Rick Scott will be Florida’s next senator, and his fellow Republican Ron DeSantis heads to the Governor’s mansion, while Democrat Nikki Fried held onto a slim margin to win the race for agriculture commissioner.

The last couple weeks have been closely watched by the national media, lawyers and Florida residents, but they’ve also been an opportunity for civics teachers to show their students how the election process works in real time.

On this episode of Intersection, lessons learned from the recount.

Then- what’s Thanksgiving without the turkey? We take a closer look at the traditional thanksgiving feast in a conversation with Hari Pulapaka, the executive chef of Cress Restaurant in Deland.

And the commander of the 45th Space Wing has an ambitious goal- ramping up rocket launches from the space coast. 90.7’s Brendan Byrne talks with Brigadier General Douglas Schiess about 45th’s plans.