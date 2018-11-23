 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Lessons From The Recount; Talking Turkey; 45th Space Wing Ramps Up Rocket Launches

Florida’s mid-term election is finally over. The closely watched recounts in the race for Senate, governor and agriculture commissioner ended last Sunday and the results certified Tuesday.

Rick Scott will be Florida’s next senator, and his fellow Republican Ron DeSantis heads to the Governor’s mansion, while Democrat Nikki Fried held onto a slim margin to win the race for agriculture commissioner.

The last couple weeks have been closely watched by the national media, lawyers and Florida residents, but they’ve also been an opportunity for civics teachers to show their students how the election process works in real time.

On this episode of Intersection, lessons learned from the recount.

Then- what’s Thanksgiving without the turkey? We take a closer look at the traditional thanksgiving feast in a conversation with Hari Pulapaka, the executive chef of Cress Restaurant in Deland.

And the commander of the 45th Space Wing has an ambitious goal- ramping up rocket launches from the space coast. 90.7’s Brendan Byrne talks with Brigadier General Douglas Schiess about 45th’s plans. 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

