 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Legislative Session To Come, Jones High School Band Documentary & Fresh Experiences At Kennedy Space Center

by (WMFE)

The legislative session kicks of next month, but lawmakers have already been moving bills through committees on their way to the floor of the legislature.

Today on Intersection — diving into the bills that are shaping the conversation in Tallahassee. WFSU’s Nick Evans joins the program to preview the legislative agenda ahead  which includes reforming Bright Futures, tackling education spending, healthcare and workers’ compensation.

Then, the documentary “Marching Forward” chronicles the rise of the segregated marching band at Jones High School. UCF Faculty and Filmmakers Robert Cassanello and Lisa Mills join the program to talk about the project and what it was like for Jones High School students to travel through the segregated south on the way to a performance at the 1964 World’s Fair.

And, as the space coast roars back to life thanks to commercial space companies, the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is adding a host of new exhibits for space enthusiasts. Astronaut Jon McBride and the visitor complex spokesperson Rebecca Shireman stop by to talk about the holidays at KSC and the new training experience preparing the Mars generation for future endeavors.


Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

