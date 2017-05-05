Intersection: Legislative Session Nears End, Governor’s Race Heats Up & Gold Tone Banjos Play On

Florida lawmakers have struck a deal on an $83 billion state budget. They weren’t able to get it done to finish the session in time so they’ll be back on Monday to vote. So who were the big winners and losers? What’s in it for environmental programs, healthcare, education? And what about the cut to the Orange – Osceola prosecutor’s funding?

Also, ending high-stakes testing, safeguarding the water and keeping squabbling lawmakers in line. Those are some of the goals of former Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Graham, who’s announced she’s running for Governor. We caught up with Graham on a stop in Orlando and we’ll hear from another potential Democratic candidate with a high profile: John Morgan.

And, where did comedian and banjo player Steve Martin get his banjo? We visit the Titusville factory that’s supplied instruments to Steve Martin, Kid Rock, Melissa Etheridge and other musicians.