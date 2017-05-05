 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Legislative Session Nears End, Governor’s Race Heats Up & Gold Tone Banjos Play On

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Florida lawmakers have struck a deal on an $83 billion state budget. They weren’t able to get it done to finish the session in time so they’ll be back on Monday to vote. So who were the big winners and losers? What’s in it for environmental programs, healthcare, education? And what about the cut to the Orange – Osceola prosecutor’s funding?

Also, ending high-stakes testing, safeguarding the water and keeping squabbling lawmakers in line. Those are some of the goals of former Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Graham, who’s announced she’s running for Governor. We caught up with Graham on a stop in Orlando and we’ll hear from another potential Democratic candidate with a high profile: John Morgan.

And, where did comedian and banjo player Steve Martin get his banjo? We visit the Titusville factory that’s supplied instruments to Steve Martin, Kid Rock, Melissa Etheridge and other musicians.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP