Intersection: Lake County’s No-Kill Animal Shelter, Scott Maxwell On Bondi & Orlando Band ‘The Pauses’

Lake County’s animal shelter is moving towards no-kill status. What does a no-kill shelter entail and how does a shelter achieve that goal? On today’s program we’ll talk about Lake County’s approach to animal welfare and who’s pushing for the no-kill shelter. We’ll also look at the law enforcement side of animal welfare in Orange and Osceola Counties, where the state attorney’s office has prosecutors who specialize in pursuing these cases.

Florida’s ethics commission ruled attorney general Pam Bondi broke no rules by failing to investigate Trump University. That did not sit well with Orlando Sentinel Columnist Scott Maxwell who has pored over hundreds of pages of documents relating to the case after Bondi solicited a campaign donation from Trump’s charity and he weighs in on the latest twist in the saga.

And, Orlando band the Pauses grew up listening to 90’s rock, and some of their shows recreate the best of the music from that era. Next week they’re opening for 90’s heavyweights Weezer.