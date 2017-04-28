 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Lake County’s No-Kill Animal Shelter, Scott Maxwell On Bondi & Orlando Band ‘The Pauses’

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Lake County’s animal shelter is moving towards no-kill status. What does a no-kill shelter entail and how does a shelter achieve that goal? On today’s program we’ll talk about Lake County’s approach to animal welfare and who’s pushing for the no-kill shelter. We’ll also look at the law enforcement side of animal welfare in Orange and Osceola Counties, where the state attorney’s office has prosecutors who specialize in pursuing these cases.

Florida’s ethics commission ruled attorney general Pam Bondi broke no rules by failing to investigate Trump University. That did not sit well with Orlando Sentinel Columnist Scott Maxwell who has pored over hundreds of pages of documents relating to the case after Bondi solicited a campaign donation from Trump’s charity and he weighs in on the latest twist in the saga.

And, Orlando band the Pauses grew up listening to 90’s rock, and some of their shows recreate the best of the music from that era. Next week they’re opening for 90’s heavyweights Weezer.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP