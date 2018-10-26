 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: Keeping The Ice Nice With Zamboni Driver Justin Cirillo

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Justin Cirillo piloting the Zamboni around the Daytona Ice Arena. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

It’s hockey season, and yes, the sunshine state has its share of hardcore hockey fans. For Justin Cirillo, his passion for hockey is also his business. Cirillo is a managing partner at Daytona Ice Arena. One of his roles is keeping the ice in good shape. He’s the zamboni driver for the Daytona Ice Arena, and he’s also one of the drivers for the Orlando Solar Bears. 

Cirillo takes Intersection for a spin on the Zamboni, and a conversation about the history of this unique machine.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP