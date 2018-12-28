 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: Kareem Abdul Jabbar On Activism & Politics

by (WMFE)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Photo: US State Department

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the leading point scorer for the NBA when he retired from basketball in 1989. Since then he’s been a writer and advocate for social justice issues.

Abdul-Jabbar talks to Intersection about politics and sports and the parallels between the activists of his generation and the students who are marching today.

This interview first aired on Intersection in March 2018


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

