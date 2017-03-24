Intersection: Juvenile Justice, ‘The Collective’ & Synth-Artist Moondragon

Orange County has the highest rate of juvenile arrests in Florida. 90.7’s Renata Sago has been investigating what happens to those kids after they’re arrested- talking to law enforcement, attorneys and judges and the kids themselves.

On today’s program Renata joins us to talk about her series: Young and Arrested. We’ll also hear from former prosecutor Jeff Ashton, Emory James, who was charged with a felony as a kid, and judge Daniel Dawson.

And, Andrae Bailey stepped down from the Central Florida Commission on Homelessness last year, but he’s not done working with the homeless just yet. Bailey joins us to talk about his plans to take the Central Florida model for helping the homeless nationwide. And we’ll hear from former reporter Jon Busdeker who’s working with Bailey on a new project to support non-profits called The Collective.

Then, Troy Simpson, who performs as MoonDragon, joins us for a synthesizer performance inspired by 80’s movies like Top Gun and Blade Runner.