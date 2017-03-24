 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Juvenile Justice, ‘The Collective’ & Synth-Artist Moondragon

by (WMFE)

Orange County has the highest rate of juvenile arrests in Florida. 90.7’s Renata Sago has been investigating what happens to those kids after they’re arrested- talking to law enforcement, attorneys and judges and the kids themselves.

On today’s program Renata joins us to talk about her series: Young and Arrested. We’ll also hear from former prosecutor Jeff Ashton, Emory James, who was charged with a felony as a kid, and judge Daniel Dawson.

And, Andrae Bailey stepped down from the Central Florida Commission on Homelessness last year, but he’s not done working with the homeless just yet. Bailey joins us to talk about his plans to take the Central Florida model for helping the homeless nationwide. And we’ll hear from former reporter Jon Busdeker who’s working with Bailey on a new project to support non-profits called The Collective.

Then, Troy Simpson, who performs as MoonDragon, joins us for a synthesizer performance inspired by 80’s movies like Top Gun and Blade Runner.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

