Intersection: Juvenile Justice, Photojournalist Red Huber & What’s Ahead For Orlando’ Music Scene

For years Orange County lead the state in juvenile arrests. Black boys made up a majority of the arrests that resulted in felony charges. New numbers show Florida is at 42-year low in juvenile arrests with Orange County leading the way. 90.7’s Catherine Welch caught up with Frederick Lauten, chief judge of the 9th judicial circuit to talk about whether civil citations are working in central Florida.

The Orlando Sentinel’s Red Huber has seen some of the biggest stories unfold through his camera lens. From hurricanes to the Pulse shooting, he’s been capturing pictures for the paper for 45 years. Meet Red Huber, find out what’s behind the picture, and why photojournalists matter in the age of digital journalism.

There is no shortage of musical talent in Orlando. From the opera to the symphony to rock and punk and folk. Orlando Weekly recently ran a comprehensive list of artists worth listening to. Music critic Bao Le Hu stopped by the studio to highlight a handful of his favorites.