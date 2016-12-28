Intersection: Joshua Johnson; Diane Rehm;

Joshua Johnson is the host of 1A, NPR’s new show that kicks off next week, picking up where Diane Rehm left off.

Johnson says he grew up listening to the Diane Rehm show and today he joins us for a conversation about building on the legacy of her show- reaching out to new audiences and tackling topics from race to pop culture. With the dust settling from a divisive presidential election, Johnson says he wants to engage listeners in conversations about politics with more light than heat.

The Diane Rehm show may have ended, but the show’s iconic host isn’t stepping away from the microphone just yet. We revisit a conversation with Diane Rehm recorded live at Orlando’s Bob Carr Theater in June, where she reflects on her storied career in broadcasting and looks ahead to the next chapter.

And if you’ve ever wondered about the people Orlando’s streets are named after- many of the answers lie in the city’s Greenwood Cemetery. 90.7’s Crystal Chavez takes a guided tour of the historic cemetery with Sexton Don Price.