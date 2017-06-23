 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: John Morgan Finds An Unlikely Ally In Roger Stone

John Morgan. Image: still from a video on Morgan's twitter feed.

Orlando attorney John Morgan isn’t happy with the decision the legislature took on medical marijuana and whether it can be smoked. He says he’ll sue. He also wants the federal government to decriminalize marijuana. 

Political commentators Dick Batchelor and Frank Torres weigh in on Morgan’s stance on medical marijuana, and his alliance with Roger Stone in a bid to get the federal government to decriminalize marijuana. 

“There’s a lot of political experience there, a lot of savvy, and a lot of twists and turns you can take when you involve names like John Morgan, Roger Stone and Donald Trump,” says Torres.

“He’s the largest Democratic fundraiser,” says Batchelor.

“So it fascinates me that he and Roger Stone would have anything in common.”

 


