Intersection: John Mica; The US Election From Afar; Billy Collins

Long-serving Republican Congressman John Mica is fighting to retain his seat in central Florida’s 7th congressional district.  Last week on Intersection we heard from Mica’s challenger, Democrat Stephanie Murphy. Today, Mica talks about what he wants to accomplish in District 7, and his support for Donald Trump.

The BBC’s Tim Franks describes the U.S. presidential election as “gripping, unexpected and enormously consequential.”  The host of Newshour joins us for a discussion about how the election looks from the United Kingdom, and why this election matters to the U.K. and the rest of the world.

And Billy Collins’ latest collection of poetry made it onto the New York Times best-seller list.

The former U.S. poet laureate reads from his newest collection, “The Rain in Portugal,” and talks about poetry’s place in modern life, the significance of awarding Bob Dylan the Nobel Prize in literature, and which other songwriters’ lyrics could stand up as works of literature without music.


