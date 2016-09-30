Intersection: Jill Stein, Poet Richard Blanco, The Bronx Boys

In this presidential election the unfavorability of both major party candidates, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton, are at record highs. So is this the year when third parties really make their mark? Dr. Jill Stein is the Green Party candidate for president. She’s currently campaigning in Florida. Is she a game changer in the Sunshine State?

Then, President Obama’s second inauguration in 2012 made Richard Blanco a star. Blanco says reading his poem One Today at that inauguration changed his understanding of the power of poetry in public life. Blanco joins us to talk about that poem- and the piece he wrote in response to the shooting at Pulse.

And, The Bronx Boys, Alan Murray and Dan Lowery, met on the traditional Irish music circuit in New York City. Murray and Lowery bring the foot stomping tradition of the Irish bar to our studios.