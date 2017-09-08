 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Irma Closes In, The Fate Of DACA & Opera Del Sol’s Artistic Director

As Hurricane Irma churns toward Florida, are you prepared?

Irma has brought destruction to islands in the Caribbean including Anguilla, Barbuda and St. Martins, and knocked out power to one million people in Puerto Rico. We’re talking about the meteorology of Irma, preparation and emergency management.

Then, the clock is ticking for DACA. President Trump’s decision to roll it back in six months puts the fate of DACA recipients in the hands of Congress. We’ll check in with a Florida DACA recipient, who says pressure will be stepped up on lawmakers to act before the March deadline.

And Jonathan Iverson’s dream growing up was to be an opera singer. Now he’s immersed in the world of opera… but he took a detour along the way to become a circus ringmaster.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

