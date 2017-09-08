Intersection: Irma Closes In, The Fate Of DACA & Opera Del Sol’s Artistic Director

As Hurricane Irma churns toward Florida, are you prepared?

Irma has brought destruction to islands in the Caribbean including Anguilla, Barbuda and St. Martins, and knocked out power to one million people in Puerto Rico. We’re talking about the meteorology of Irma, preparation and emergency management.

Then, the clock is ticking for DACA. President Trump’s decision to roll it back in six months puts the fate of DACA recipients in the hands of Congress. We’ll check in with a Florida DACA recipient, who says pressure will be stepped up on lawmakers to act before the March deadline.

And Jonathan Iverson’s dream growing up was to be an opera singer. Now he’s immersed in the world of opera… but he took a detour along the way to become a circus ringmaster.