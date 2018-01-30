 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Education


Intersection: Interning With FIT’s Jet Dragster Team

Photo courtesy of Florida Institute of Technology

What does it take to pilot a car that can go from nought to 280 miles per hour in five and a half seconds.

That’s what interns on the Florida Institute of Technology Jet Dragster Racing Team learn all about.

From the education desk this week on Intersection, we revisit a conversation with the founder of Larsen Motorsports, Elaine Larsen, and two interns at her drag racing team: driver in training and journalism student Kat Redner, and pit crew chief Paige Sanchez, who has a masters degree in mechanical engineering and is working on a PHD in aviation sciences.

This conversation first aired on Intersection in May 2017.

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

