Intersection: Insurance Shopping, Pulse Memorial & Brundibar

It’s been a rough ride for the Affordable Care Act this year. Attempts by the GOP led congress to repeal and replace Obamacare have failed but there have been changes, and premiums are going up. So what does that mean for consumers looking to buy health insurance with open enrollment around the corner?

Then, Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma wants to create a memorial that pays tribute to the victims of last year’s nightclub shooting and she’s asking for public input. We’ll talk to Poma about the process of creating a memorial.

And, young performers from the Orlando Opera and the Florida Symphony Youth Orchestra join us to talk about Brundibar, an opera that was first performed during the Holocaust.