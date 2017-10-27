 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Insurance Shopping, Pulse Memorial & Brundibar

by (WMFE)

It’s been a rough ride for the Affordable Care Act this year. Attempts by the GOP led congress to repeal and replace Obamacare have failed but there have been changes, and premiums are going up. So what does that mean for consumers looking to buy health insurance with open enrollment around the corner?

 

Then, Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma wants to create a memorial that pays tribute to the victims of last year’s nightclub shooting and she’s asking for public input. We’ll talk to Poma about the process of creating a memorial.

And, young performers from the Orlando Opera and the Florida Symphony Youth Orchestra join us to talk about Brundibar, an opera that was first performed during the Holocaust.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

