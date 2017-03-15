Intersection: Immigration, Bike Week, & Neurofeedback

The White House’s revised executive order on immigration takes effect this week. After the uproar sparked by the first executive order, how are those affected in Central Florida preparing for this one? We talk to Rasha Mubarak of the Council on American Islamic Relations about what’s ahead.

Then. the hogs are rolling in Daytona Beach as the seventy sixth annual Bike Week is underway. While the rumble of bikes fills the streets, students on Spring Break are also heading to the World’s Most Famous Beach. The city’s chief of police Craig Capri says it’s like having a couple Superbowls in town. Capri talks about the challenge of managing traffic and crowds. And Lori Campbell Baker of the Convention and Visitors Bureau explains what half a million visitors means for the city’s bottom line… and reflects on the changing nature of spring break crowds.

And, mental health specialists at the University of Central Florida are using something called neuro-feedback to monitor brain activity… and help treat patients with anxiety, depression and those recovering from substance abuse. Ahead on Intersection- we take a closer look at the neurofeedback center.