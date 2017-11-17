Intersection: IAAPA 2017

The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions is wrapping up its trade show at the Orange County Convention Center.

Hundreds of exhibitors and of displays line the concourses, showing off the latest high tech wizardry that goes into everything from rides to the machines that make the food consumed at amusement parks around the world.

It’s here that industry insiders glean ideas on the intellectual property that rides are built around, new technology to move big crowds more seamlessly through an amusement park and keep them comfortable while they wait in line, and things like virtual reality headsets to enhance the experience of a roller coaster.

Susie Storey, director of Communications with the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, 90.7’s Brendan Byrne and Seth Kubersky, Arts and Culture columnist for the Orlando Weekly, joined Intersection to talk about the IAAPA convention.

Kubersky said while IAAPA is a great experience, there is no time to rest because beyond the show panel, IAAPA has many panels, Q&A’s, and even parties.

“You’re probably going to need a vacation after your vacation, because it’s really one of the most exhausting experiences,” he said.

Byrne said when looking around the convention center almost everyone had some type of virtual reality headset on. “It looked almost like a science fiction novel or something.”

Storey said the theme park industry just keeps growing and adding on things like virtual reality to attract new guests, but that’s what makes it unique.

“What makes this industry really unique is it keeps growing, and the classics and the traditional ones they stay here and they just find new ways to attract new guests,” she said. “The beauty is, the collaboration of how can companies come together just to continue to make smiles and thrill their guests”