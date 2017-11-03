 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Hurricane Recovery Check In; Puerto Rico Radio; Thomas McClary

The impact of Hurricane Irma was felt all over Florida, but while the storm meant a few days without power for some residents, for many others, the effects were much worse. The storm damaged homes and disrupted jobs, and power outages meant spoiled food, stretching the resources of people already on a limited budget.

On this episode of Intersection we check on the recovery from Hurricane Irma, nearly two months on. with Seminole County emergency manager Alan Harris, Karen Knapik from the Small Business Administration and FEMA’s Peter Sessum. 

Then- the long road to recovery for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. Hear how public media on the mainland United States stepped up to help get stations back on the air in Puerto Rico. 90.7’s president and General Manager LaFontaine Oliver and host and reporter Crystal Chavez reflect on their recent visit to Puerto Rico. 

And Thomas McClary, founder of the Commodores, reflects on his life with the group, writing music with Lionel Ritchie and his upbringing in Eustis, FL during the 1960s.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

