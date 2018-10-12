Intersection: Hurricane Politics; Stockton Reeves; Beemo’s New Album

As Hurricane Michael battered the panhandle Wednesday, candidates running for election in the mid terms suspended their campaigns and rolled into disaster response mode. But even as the eye of the storm came ashore, some attack ads were still flying… prompting cries of foul play.

A major hurricane- or any disaster- is a test of leadership. But what impact does a catastrophic storm have on a political campaign? And what about the impact of the storm on voter registration? Joining Intersection to talk about the political legacy of Hurricane Michael are Trimmel Gomes, host of The Rotunda podcast, Osceola County supervisor of elections Mary Jane Arrington and Aubrey Jewett, political science professor at the University of Central Florida.

Also on the show we hear from Republican candidate for Florida House District 47 Stockton Reeves, executive director of the Center for Public Safety- which focuses on research and planning for police, fire and other first responders building new facilities.

And Beemo has a new album: Bustin’ Out. Dan Harshbarger, Matt Juliano, Justin Braun & Tony Mickle join Intersection to perform the track Barricades, and talk about what’s next: performances that showcase the new album, sharing a stage with Brett Michaels and adding new instruments to deepen the sound of the band.