Intersection


Intersection: How Zillow Wants To Be Your Real Estate Agent

Zillow Instant Offers matches home sellers with select investors and real estate agents as a way to sell a home quickly. Zillow started testing out this new service last year in Orlando and Las Vegas. The company says it will keep testing the program in Orlando and will expand it this year into Phoenix. But realtors are pushing back, saying there’s more to the service that how it’s being marketed.

Could Zillow Instant Offers or something like it do to the real estate industry what Orbitz did to travel agents?

Joining us for a look into how homes are sold and how the Internet is taking a bite into the real estate industry are Orlando realtor Beth Hobart of Mainframe Realty and Greg Hague a realtor in Phoenix who is fighting against the service.


