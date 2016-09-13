 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Pulse Shooting


Intersection: How Far Will $23 Million Go To Help Victims Families & Survivors Of Pulse Shooting?

by (WMFE)
Alex Martins, President and CEO of the Orlando Magic and chair of the One Orlando fund. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The One Orlando Fund has raised more than $23 million  for families of victims and survivors of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The deadline to apply for funds came yesterday, and checks will be mailed out by the end of the month.

Alex Martins of the Orlando Magic, who chairs the One Orlando Fund, talks about why 23 million dollars still isn’t enough.

Martins hopes the fund can raise even more money before the checks are mailed out. And he explains the tricky process of deciding who gets what.

 


