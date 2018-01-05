Intersection: How Civil Citations Bring Juvenile Arrest Rates Down
For years Orange County lead the state in juvenile arrests. Black boys made up a majority of the arrests that resulted in felony charges. New numbers show Florida is at 42-year low in juvenile arrests with Orange County leading the way. 90.7’s Catherine Welch caught up with Frederick Lauten, chief judge of the 9th judicial circuit to talk about whether civil citations are working in central Florida.
