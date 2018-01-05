 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: How Civil Citations Bring Juvenile Arrest Rates Down

by (WMFE)
A young man attends his hearing at the Thomas S. Kirk Center for Juvenile Justice in Orlando. Photo: Renata Sago.

For years Orange County lead the state in juvenile arrests.  Black boys made up a majority of the arrests that resulted in felony charges. New numbers show Florida is at 42-year low in juvenile arrests with Orange County leading the way. 90.7’s Catherine Welch caught up with Frederick Lauten, chief judge of the 9th judicial circuit to talk about whether civil citations are working in central Florida.


