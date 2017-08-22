Intersection: Homelessness In Seminole County, Verizon’s ‘Superswitch’ & Bryan Norcross Remembers Hurricane Andrew

Back in 2012, 60 Minutes shone a light on homelessness with a story about a family living in a truck in Sanford. Since then, the Central Florida Commission on Homelessness has taken a housing first approach – trying to get families into homes so they can get the services they need. We’ll take a look at the state of homelessness in Seminole County.

Then, we take the convenience of smartphones for granted. The ability to call, text, send a tweet or get on Facebook whenever, and pretty much wherever we want, and during a hurricane, communication is vital. We go inside a superswitch- a building where millions of calls and data sessions are processed every day.

And, if you lived through Hurricane Andrew in 1992, you may remember meteorologist Bryan Norcross, who kept Floridians informed on their radios and portable TVs for nearly 24 hours as the storm devastated South Florida. Norcross reflects on Hurricane Andrew and storm preparation in 2017.