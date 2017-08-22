 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Homelessness In Seminole County, Verizon’s ‘Superswitch’ & Bryan Norcross Remembers Hurricane Andrew

by (WMFE)

Back in 2012, 60 Minutes shone a light on homelessness with a story about a family living in a truck in Sanford. Since then, the Central Florida Commission on Homelessness has taken a housing first approach – trying to get families into homes so they can get the services they need. We’ll take a look at the state of homelessness in Seminole County.

Then, we take the convenience of smartphones for granted. The ability to call, text, send a tweet or get on Facebook whenever, and pretty much wherever we want, and during a hurricane, communication is vital. We go inside a superswitch- a building where millions of calls and data sessions are processed every day.

And, if you lived through Hurricane Andrew in 1992, you may remember meteorologist Bryan Norcross, who kept Floridians informed on their radios and portable TVs for nearly 24 hours as the storm devastated South Florida. Norcross reflects on Hurricane Andrew and storm preparation in 2017.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE's weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to

