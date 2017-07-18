Intersection: Historic Black Towns, National Veterans Wheelchair Games & “Let Your Voice Be Heard”

Eatonville is one of the oldest black towns in the US. Back in the 1980s there were plans to widen a road through the town. Those plans were shelved after residents led an effort to show how the road would destroy the historic character of Eatonville. But Eatonville is still under threat. N.Y. Nathiri of Preserve Eatonville Community and landscape architect Everett Fly explore why Eatonville survived where other black towns have not.

Then, Some of the greatest athletes on wheels compete in Cincinnati this week. 90.7’s Catherine Welch learns about some of the Central Floridians heading to the National Veterans Wheelchair Games including a 72 year old powerlifter. And, with the games in Florida next year just how wheelchair accessible is Orlando?

And, last year Miles Mulrain started a series of monthly meetings to talk about solutions to crime in Pine Hills. Mulrain and Emery James of the non profit Let Your Voice Be Heard say other cities are starting to take notice of their approach.