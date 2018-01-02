 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Hiking In Central Floridia

by (WMFE)
Photo: Catherine Welch

Along 426 in Seminole County sits the Little Big Econ State Forrest. It’s a patch of natural beauty laced with hiking trails. It’s one of my favorite places to hike in central Florida so I was thrilled when Kelly Weiner the central and south Florida representative at the Florida Trail Association suggested we meet there for an interview and quick hike

Over in Volusia County, there’s a new stretch of trail. It starts at the entrance of Daytona State College in Edgewater. Volusia County Commissioner and outdoor enthusiast Deb Denys joined me on the 1.2 mile trail to talk about what it means to the community.


