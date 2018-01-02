Intersection: Hiking In Central Floridia

Along 426 in Seminole County sits the Little Big Econ State Forrest. It’s a patch of natural beauty laced with hiking trails. It’s one of my favorite places to hike in central Florida so I was thrilled when Kelly Weiner the central and south Florida representative at the Florida Trail Association suggested we meet there for an interview and quick hike

Over in Volusia County, there’s a new stretch of trail. It starts at the entrance of Daytona State College in Edgewater. Volusia County Commissioner and outdoor enthusiast Deb Denys joined me on the 1.2 mile trail to talk about what it means to the community.