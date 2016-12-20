 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Helping Veteran Entrepreneurs

by (WMFE)
Ricardo Garcia, Gordon Hogan and Rafael Caamano.

Veterans who want to get their business up and running once they leave the military can now get entrepreneurial mentoring at the University of Central Florida.

UCF’s business incubation program has a free course starting in January that aims to help veterans transfer the skills they learned in the military over to the world of business.

Ricardo Garcia is program’s government resources manager and a U.S. Air Force veteran who served in Afghanistan. We sit down with Garcia and Gordon Hogan, the director of the UCF business incubation program to talk about how veterans can turn their entrepreneurial ideas into reality. 

You can find out more about the program here.

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

