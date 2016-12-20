 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: Helping The Homeless Over The Holidays

by (WMFE)
Four years ago a Volusia County non profit started a new holiday tradition: Christmas Cookies for the homeless.

This year 200 packages of cookies have been donated or baked for the homeless who drop in to Halifax Urban Ministries for coffee.

Ginny Kent, Director of Development and Community Relations for Halifax Urban Ministries joins us to talk about homeless needs over the holidays, and what the non-profit is doing to try and keep people from becoming homeless. 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

