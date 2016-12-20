Intersection: Helping The Homeless Over The Holidays
Four years ago a Volusia County non profit started a new holiday tradition: Christmas Cookies for the homeless.
This year 200 packages of cookies have been donated or baked for the homeless who drop in to Halifax Urban Ministries for coffee.
Ginny Kent, Director of Development and Community Relations for Halifax Urban Ministries joins us to talk about homeless needs over the holidays, and what the non-profit is doing to try and keep people from becoming homeless.
