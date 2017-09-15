 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Helping After Irma, Cassini’s Grand Finale & Classical Classic Rock

by (WMFE)

Hurricane Irma left behind a path of destruction as she moved through the state earlier this week. Now that the storm is gone, residents are turning to recovery.

We’ll explore how neighbors are helping neighbors and the role non-profits play in the cleanup process. A conversation with Jon Busdeker, co-creator of the non-profit leadership group The Collective about how people can help non-profits rebuild communities.

Then, earlier this morning the Cassini spacecraft crash-landed into Saturn ending a decades long mission around the ringed planet. A conversation with a UCF planetary scientist who spent his entire career working on the mission.

And Violectric play classical stringed instruments- with a twist. They play classic rock riffs like Kashmir by Led Zeppelin. We’ll revisit Violectric’s in-studio performance and talk about putting the classical into classic rock.


Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

