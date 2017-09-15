Intersection: Helping After Irma, Cassini’s Grand Finale & Classical Classic Rock

Hurricane Irma left behind a path of destruction as she moved through the state earlier this week. Now that the storm is gone, residents are turning to recovery.

We’ll explore how neighbors are helping neighbors and the role non-profits play in the cleanup process. A conversation with Jon Busdeker, co-creator of the non-profit leadership group The Collective about how people can help non-profits rebuild communities.

Then, earlier this morning the Cassini spacecraft crash-landed into Saturn ending a decades long mission around the ringed planet. A conversation with a UCF planetary scientist who spent his entire career working on the mission.

And Violectric play classical stringed instruments- with a twist. They play classic rock riffs like Kashmir by Led Zeppelin. We’ll revisit Violectric’s in-studio performance and talk about putting the classical into classic rock.