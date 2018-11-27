Intersection: Help For Floridians Still Facing Repairs After Hurricane Irma
Floridians in the Panhandle are rebuilding after the devastation of Hurricane Michael. But some residents of the Sunshine State are still trying to fix the damage from the 2017 storm season.
Erin Gillespie with the Department of Economic Opportunity joins Intersection to talk about Rebuild Florida, a program offering help to rebuild and repair homes damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Irma.
