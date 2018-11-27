 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: Help For Floridians Still Facing Repairs After Hurricane Irma

This visible light image of Hurricane Irma was captured by NOAA's GOES East satellite as it strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane in the Central Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 5 at 7:45 a.m. EDT

Floridians in the Panhandle are rebuilding after the devastation of Hurricane Michael. But some residents of the Sunshine State are still trying to fix the damage from the 2017 storm season.

Erin Gillespie with the Department of Economic Opportunity joins Intersection to talk about Rebuild Florida, a program offering help to rebuild and repair homes damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Irma.

 

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

