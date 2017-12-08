 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: HB 7069, The Shuttle’s Seamstress & Ozarks Sounds

by (WMFE)

A massive education law has left the governor’s desk but now it’s making its way through the court system. HB 7069 has stirred up controversy over how it handles charter schools and where funding for these schools comes from.

What’s the rub? And why have a handful of school districts taken the fight to both the circuit court and the state supreme court? And ultimately, how could HB 7069 affect the students of central Florida.

Then, a spotlight on the space coast workforce. Jean Wright left the candy business to become a seamstress for the space shuttle. We’ll talk about her time as a “Sew Sister” and how her job was to make blankets to keep the shuttle cool and what it was like working on the shuttle in the shadow of the Columbia disaster.

And, musicians Chris Blevin, Patty Kanoly & Caleb McGee are bringing the sounds of Tulsa, Oklahoma to central Florida this weekend.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

